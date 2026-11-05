🚌 St. George, UT Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

St. George has a nice mix of driving and hands-on transport jobs right now, from package and pizza delivery to aviation and big-rig OTR.

Here are several solid options if you like being on the road (or the ramp) and staying active.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: St George, UT

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile

Stay active delivering packages in your own vehicle with weekly pay and mileage reimbursement. Great short-term gig if you want flexible, fast-paced work and a foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: St George, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and help in-store customers with basic automotive needs. No CDL needed, and there’s room to grow in a stable, essential industry.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: St George, UT

Type: Part-time (military service)

Pay/Benefits: Paid training, drill pay, GI Bill, tuition assistance, retirement, possible bonuses

Handle fuel storage and delivery for military operations and learn skills that transfer to oil, pipeline, and tanker jobs. You’ll get paid while you train and may qualify for tuition help and student loan repayment.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: St George, UT (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team), $5,000/week minimum average when working

Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events with all miles paid and a fuel price guarantee. Ideal for experienced CDL-A owner operators who want high earnings and unique entertainment-industry freight.

Employer: Marco's Pizza St. George

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Part-time / Other

Part-time / Other Pay: $10.00–$25.00 per hour

Deliver pizzas in your own insured car, earn tips, and enjoy a flexible schedule. Good fit if you want extra income, like driving, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Sandstone Aviation

Location: Saint George, UT (KSGU Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$20.00 per hour

Fuel aircraft, marshal planes, move them between hangars, and help passengers and crews on the ramp. Great entry point into aviation if you don’t mind outdoor work, rotating shifts, and staying on your feet.

Employer: SGU Papers

Location: Saint George, UT (Green Valley, Sunbrook, Bloomington, Sun River routes)

Type: Part-time / Contract

Part-time / Contract Pay: About $1,300–$1,600 per month

Pick up papers around 3–4 a.m. and finish your route by 7 a.m., 7 days a week. Nice side income before your day job if you’re reliable, like quiet roads, and have a solid car.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Install and repair tires, help customers, and learn the trade with paid training and weekly pay. Strong path to promotion, plus Sundays off, benefits, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.