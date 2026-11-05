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St George
🚌 St. George, UT Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
St. George has a nice mix of driving and hands-on transport jobs right now, from package and pizza delivery to aviation and big-rig OTR.
Here are several solid options if you like being on the road (or the ramp) and staying active.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Car)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile
Stay active delivering packages in your own vehicle with weekly pay and mileage reimbursement. Great short-term gig if you want flexible, fast-paced work and a foot in the door with UPS.
Commercial Driver – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and help in-store customers with basic automotive needs. No CDL needed, and there’s room to grow in a stable, essential industry.
92F Petroleum Supply Specialist (Army National Guard)
- Employer: DC Army National Guard
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Part-time (military service)
- Pay/Benefits: Paid training, drill pay, GI Bill, tuition assistance, retirement, possible bonuses
Handle fuel storage and delivery for military operations and learn skills that transfer to oil, pipeline, and tanker jobs. You’ll get paid while you train and may qualify for tuition help and student loan repayment.
CDL-A Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: St George, UT (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)
- Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team), $5,000/week minimum average when working
Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events with all miles paid and a fuel price guarantee. Ideal for experienced CDL-A owner operators who want high earnings and unique entertainment-industry freight.
Pizza Delivery Driver
- Employer: Marco's Pizza St. George
- Location: Saint George, UT
- Type: Part-time / Other
- Pay: $10.00–$25.00 per hour
Deliver pizzas in your own insured car, earn tips, and enjoy a flexible schedule. Good fit if you want extra income, like driving, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Aircraft Fueler & Line Service Technician
- Employer: Sandstone Aviation
- Location: Saint George, UT (KSGU Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50–$20.00 per hour
Fuel aircraft, marshal planes, move them between hangars, and help passengers and crews on the ramp. Great entry point into aviation if you don’t mind outdoor work, rotating shifts, and staying on your feet.
Early Morning Newspaper Delivery Driver
- Employer: SGU Papers
- Location: Saint George, UT (Green Valley, Sunbrook, Bloomington, Sun River routes)
- Type: Part-time / Contract
- Pay: About $1,300–$1,600 per month
Pick up papers around 3–4 a.m. and finish your route by 7 a.m., 7 days a week. Nice side income before your day job if you’re reliable, like quiet roads, and have a solid car.
Tire Technician – Full-Time
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Install and repair tires, help customers, and learn the trade with paid training and weekly pay. Strong path to promotion, plus Sundays off, benefits, and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.