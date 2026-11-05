📣 St. George, UT Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $150K+

St. George is buzzing with growth, and sales pros are in demand. If you like meeting people, closing deals, and growing your income, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: PARAGON POOLS

PARAGON POOLS Location: Saint George, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $50,000 + uncapped commission, expected $90,000–$150,000+/year

Design luxury custom pools and backyards in 3D, run warm leads (no cold calling), and close high-ticket projects with homeowners and builders. Great fit if you have pool/landscape design and sales experience and want big earning potential on a small, quality-focused team.

Employer: Home Helpers Home Care

Location: 1240 E 100 S, Suite 8B, St. George, UT 84790 (on-site, in the community)

(on-site, in the community) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$24.00/hour + bonus + commission

Be out in the community building referral partnerships with hospitals, senior living, and other providers to grow awareness of in-home care services. Good for natural networkers who like flexible schedules, relationship-building, and mission-driven work with seniors.

Employer: Stephen Wade Auto Center (Nissan)

Location: Saint George, UT 84770 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $44,000–$125,000/year

Sell and lease new and used vehicles while building long-term customer relationships at a busy dealership. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training/certifications—ideal if you have sales experience and want a clear path to higher earnings.

Employer: NBH Bank

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Not listed, typically full-time

Not listed, typically Pay: Not listed (role includes scorecard-based incentive plan)

Front-line banking role where you help clients with accounts, loans, and digital tools while growing your sales and finance skills. Comes with insurance, 401(k), stock purchase program, paid time off, and banking perks, plus training and room to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.