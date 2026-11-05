🏥 St. George, UT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

St. George’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level caregiving to top nursing leadership. Here are several local roles hiring now across clinics, hospitals, and home health.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Other

Other Pay: From $16/hour

Hands-on caregiving role supporting adults with disabilities and seniors in homes and group settings. Good fit if you’re compassionate, can help with daily living tasks, and want meaningful one-on-one work.

Employer: Intermountain Health – St George Regional Hospital

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.31–$23.80/hour

Front-desk and phone role where you greet patients, schedule visits, handle check-in/check-out, and process payments. Great for someone with customer service experience who wants to move into healthcare.

Employer: Mission Healthcare

Location: St George, UT

Type: Per Diem

Pay: $40–$48/hour

Community-based hospice RN role doing assessments, care planning, and patient/family support in the home. Ideal for experienced acute-care RNs who want flexible shifts and meaningful end-of-life care.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same details; this is one unique position.)

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Senior nursing leadership role over an inpatient rehab hospital, responsible for nursing quality, staffing, policies, and outcomes. Best for RNs with an advanced degree, 5+ years hospital experience, and recent management background.

Employer: AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $109,000–$131,000/year + production bonus

Small-animal general practice role with no weekends, strong tech support, and modern equipment. Includes $20K sign-on, $15K relocation, 401(k) match, and good work–life balance in a sunny outdoor-focused town.

Employer: Physicians Accounting and Management

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Behind-the-scenes sterile processing role cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments to keep surgeries safe. Good for detail-oriented people who like fast-paced, technical work with solid benefits.

Employer: Revere Health

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Certified MA role with added leadership duties—training other MAs, supporting workflows, and helping keep a busy family medicine clinic running smoothly. Great step up if you’re an experienced MA ready to lead.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.