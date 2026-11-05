🛒 St. George Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

St. George has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing roles right now, from entry-level to management. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: St George, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help customers find products, handle returns and online pickups, and keep the store looking good. Flexible hours, weekly pay, paid time off, discounts, and 401(k) with match make this a solid part-time gig.

Employer: NBH Bank

Location: St George, UT

Type: Listed as full-time, role is actually part-time (Mon–Fri, 12–5, ~20 hrs/week)

Listed as full-time, Salary: Not listed (eligible for monthly incentive plan)

Great if you want to start a career in banking. You’ll handle transactions, help customers with accounts and digital tools, and work toward sales/service goals, with training, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: NBH Bank

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for quarterly incentive plan)

More advanced than the Associate Banker role. You’ll build deeper client relationships, talk through loans, business banking, and digital tools, and be a go-to person for financial solutions, with full benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Petco

Location: Saint George, UT (801 S Bluff St)

Type: Part-time, in-store

Start Rate: $13.00/hour

Perfect if you love animals. You’ll care for pets and aquatics, keep habitats clean, help customers choose the right supplies, and support store sales and inventory.

Employer: factory powersports

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $30,000 – $60,000 per year

If you’re into ATVs, UTVs, watercraft, or motorcycles, this is a fun fit. Help customers find parts and accessories, manage inventory, and run the register — no late nights, closed Sundays, plus benefits and growth potential.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)

Location: St George, UT – 42 South River Road

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.70 – $31.20/hour (about $56,576 – $77,762/year, bonus & OT eligible)

Lead a busy store, coach a large team, and drive sales, merchandising, and customer service. Comes with strong benefits, store discounts, and clear leadership growth paths.

Employer: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Location: St George, UT (local grocery accounts)

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week)

(2–3 days/week) Pay: $18.05/hour

You’ll stock and rotate bread and baked goods in local stores, keep back rooms organized, and make displays look great. Good fit if you want physical work, a short weekly schedule, and independent shifts.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: St George, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, use basic diagnostic tools, and keep shelves stocked. Flexible hours and a clear path to grow if you like cars, sales, and customer service.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time (front-end leadership)

Salary: Not listed

Front-end supervisor role: oversee cashiers, handle customer issues, help with cash balancing and bookkeeping, and keep the front of the store running smoothly. Good step up if you already have grocery or retail experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.