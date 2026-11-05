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St George
🛒 St. George Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
St. George has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing roles right now, from entry-level to management. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.
Retail Sales Associate (Part Time) – Staples
- Employer: Staples
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll help customers find products, handle returns and online pickups, and keep the store looking good. Flexible hours, weekly pay, paid time off, discounts, and 401(k) with match make this a solid part-time gig.
Personal Banking – Associate Banker (Part Time) – NBH Bank
- Employer: NBH Bank
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Listed as full-time, role is actually part-time (Mon–Fri, 12–5, ~20 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for monthly incentive plan)
Great if you want to start a career in banking. You’ll handle transactions, help customers with accounts and digital tools, and work toward sales/service goals, with training, benefits, and room to grow.
Personal Banking – Relationship Banker I – NBH Bank
- Employer: NBH Bank
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for quarterly incentive plan)
More advanced than the Associate Banker role. You’ll build deeper client relationships, talk through loans, business banking, and digital tools, and be a go-to person for financial solutions, with full benefits and growth paths.
Animal Care Specialist – Petco
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Saint George, UT (801 S Bluff St)
- Type: Part-time, in-store
- Start Rate: $13.00/hour
Perfect if you love animals. You’ll care for pets and aquatics, keep habitats clean, help customers choose the right supplies, and support store sales and inventory.
Parts Associate (Powersports / Motorcycle Parts Advisor) – factory powersports
- Employer: factory powersports
- Location: Saint George, UT
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $30,000 – $60,000 per year
If you’re into ATVs, UTVs, watercraft, or motorcycles, this is a fun fit. Help customers find parts and accessories, manage inventory, and run the register — no late nights, closed Sundays, plus benefits and growth potential.
Assistant Store Manager – TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)
- Location: St George, UT – 42 South River Road
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $22.70 – $31.20/hour (about $56,576 – $77,762/year, bonus & OT eligible)
Lead a busy store, coach a large team, and drive sales, merchandising, and customer service. Comes with strong benefits, store discounts, and clear leadership growth paths.
Merchandiser (Part Time) – Bimbo Bakeries USA
- Employer: Bimbo Bakeries USA
- Location: St George, UT (local grocery accounts)
- Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week)
- Pay: $18.05/hour
You’ll stock and rotate bread and baked goods in local stores, keep back rooms organized, and make displays look great. Good fit if you want physical work, a short weekly schedule, and independent shifts.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time – AutoZone
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, use basic diagnostic tools, and keep shelves stocked. Flexible hours and a clear path to grow if you like cars, sales, and customer service.
Supervisor Service – Albertsons
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Full-time (front-end leadership)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-end supervisor role: oversee cashiers, handle customer issues, help with cash balancing and bookkeeping, and keep the front of the store running smoothly. Good step up if you already have grocery or retail experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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