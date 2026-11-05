🚧 Several Skilled Trades Jobs Hiring Now in St. George, UT

St. George’s trades scene is busy right now – from plumbing to glazing to equipment work, there’s steady hands-on work for folks who like being out in the field.

Below are several solid openings in construction and skilled trades around St. George, Utah.

Employer: Staker Parson Materials & Construction (Western Rock Products, a CRH company)

Staker Parson Materials & Construction (Western Rock Products, a company) Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time , swing shift

, swing shift Pay: Not listed

Support the maintenance of heavy equipment, trucks, and mobile machinery by doing oil and fluid changes, lubrication, inspections, and basic repairs. Good fit if you have mechanical aptitude, like working around loaders, dozers, and generators, and want strong benefits with a large, stable construction company.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Location: St George, UT (travel nationwide)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Stripe parking lots and road areas at company locations across the country, following ADA rules and quality specs. Ideal if you have a valid driver’s license, can pass DOT checks, and have striping or parking lot maintenance experience and don’t mind life on the road.

(Note: This role also appears on Indeed and LinkedIn under Pilot Flying J/Pilot Company – it’s the same position.)

Employer: Flynn Group of Companies

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$35/hour, depending on experience

Join a crew installing curtain wall, storefront glass, skylights, and glass doors on commercial buildings. Great for anyone comfortable with heights, power tools, and outdoor work year-round, with solid benefits, paid training, and room to move up.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: St George, UT

Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)

Pay: Monthly drill pay; most new members earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend (subject to change)

Maintain and repair chemical decontamination gear, pumps, engines, and water purification units. You earn while you learn, with paid training, GI Bill, tuition help, retirement benefits for part-time service, and potential student loan repayment.

Employer: West Desert Plumbing, Heating, & Air

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$45/hour

Hands-on residential and light commercial service plumbing with a small, growing local company. Perfect if you’re a licensed journeyman with service experience who wants steady hours, a take-home van after training, and a place where your work really shows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.