🔧 Several St. George Jobs in Resort & Cleaning Maintenance

St. George is busy with visitors and growth, which means steady work in cleaning, upkeep, and resort maintenance. Here are a few solid options if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: J Tanner Enterprises LLC (Kleen Slate Services)

J Tanner Enterprises LLC (Kleen Slate Services) Location: Saint George, UT (work also in Cedar City, Hurricane, Ivins)

(work also in Cedar City, Hurricane, Ivins) Type: Other (20–50 hours/week)

Other (20–50 hours/week) Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Hands-on role leading pressure washing and detailing for fleets, machinery, and residential/commercial surfaces. Expect weekend and night shifts, driving a Ford F-350 with trailer, working outdoors in all weather, and using brand new vehicles and equipment. Includes paid time off.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time (days/weekends only)

(days/weekends only) Pay: Not listed

Resort housekeeping role cleaning guest units (bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms) and common areas. Good fit if you like staying busy, working on a team, and keeping spaces spotless. Full-time roles may include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, wellness programs, and more for those meeting hours and eligibility.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Mid-level maintenance job handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, drywall, and painting to keep resort units and buildings in top shape. You’ll do preventive maintenance, fix issues in guest rooms and common areas, and help keep systems safe and running. A strong candidate is already identified, but the posting is still live, so it may be worth a quick application if you’re qualified.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—St. George resort and cleaning jobs tend to open up in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.