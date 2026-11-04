💻 St. George IT Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Tech Roles

St. George’s tech scene is small but growing, and these roles are very hands-on. Good options here if you like solving real-world problems, not just sitting behind a screen.

Employer: Paragon Pro Rentals

Paragon Pro Rentals Location: Saint George, UT (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $32.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Mix of classic IT support (laptops, servers, networks, Microsoft 365/Azure) plus a big focus on AI tools setup, training, and support. Great fit if you have 0–2 years of IT experience, like troubleshooting, and want to grow into infrastructure and cloud while getting strong medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, HSA, and EAP benefits.

Employer: Operation Autopilot (Autopilot)

Operation Autopilot (Autopilot) Location: Local to St. George, UT (onsite at customer sites)

Type: Part-time contract (10–15 hours/week, 20–40 hours/month)

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: You’ll be out in the field helping customers set up, run, and troubleshoot robotics and automation systems, plus do training and check-ins. Good for someone who wants flexible hours, likes talking with customers, and wants real-world robotics exposure without a full-time commitment.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

Location: St George, UT (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $80,000 base + monthly bonus (DOE)

Why it’s interesting: You’ll handle technical support, troubleshooting, and parts orders for commercial HVAC systems over phone and email. Strong fit if you have 5+ years of HVAC or electrical experience, can read electrical schematics, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, holidays, FSA, tuition reimbursement, and possible relocation help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.