🏗️ Multiple Civil Engineering Roles Now Hiring in St. George, UT

St. George’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in transportation, land development, and water. If you’re a civil engineer looking to grow, there are several solid full-time roles open today.

Employer: Civil Science

Civil Science Location: St. George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This one is great for an entry-level or recent grad who wants hands-on field work on UDOT highway and infrastructure projects in Southern Utah. You’ll be out on active construction sites doing inspections, documentation, and contractor coordination while learning from a seasoned team at a 100% employee-owned firm.

Employer: Civil Science

Civil Science Location: St. George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re a PE with 5+ years in land development who likes both design and leadership. You’ll run grading, drainage, utilities, and roadway/site design in Civil 3D, manage budgets and schedules, and mentor a local team while helping grow the firm’s land development work in Southern Utah.

Employer: Civil Science

Civil Science Location: St. George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A high-impact role for a senior PE (12+ years) in water infrastructure who wants to build and lead a firmwide practice. You’ll set strategy, lead complex municipal water projects (transmission, storage, source development, modeling), drive business development, and mentor teams across multiple offices.

Employer: Civil Science

Civil Science Location: St. George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Best for a transportation PE with 12+ years and strong DOT/municipal experience. You’ll manage roadway and related transportation design from pursuit through delivery, be a primary contact for UDOT and cities, and help grow the Utah transportation practice while mentoring younger engineers.

Employer: Horrocks

Location: St. George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $150,000/year

This role focuses on roadway and freeway design (urban/rural roads, interchanges, shared-use paths) with a strong technical angle. Standouts here are the unmatched comp time policy (hours over 40 can be paid out or banked as PTO) and a clear path toward project management or deeper technical specialization.

If one of these fits your lane, save the link and apply soon—good engineering roles in St. George tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.