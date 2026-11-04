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St George
🏥 St. George Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
3 days ago
St. George’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to home care. Here are a few solid picks if you’re ready for your next move.
New Grad Registered Nurse – Intermediate Neuro (Nights)
- Employer: Intermountain Health – St George Regional Hospital
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Night shift
- Pay: $32.27/hr as Nursing Grad, $35.22/hr as New Grad RN
- Who it’s for: Recent RN grads (less than 1 year experience) entering the Intermountain Nurse Residency program. You’ll work on an Intermediate Neuro unit under direct RN supervision, build core skills, and move into a full RN role after boards.
Assistant Director of Nursing (ADON)
- Employer: Red Cliffs Health & Rehab
- Location: Saint George, UT
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $87,000 – $100,000/year (DOE)
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, 16 days PTO, up to $500/month student loan relief
- Why it stands out: Leadership role in a skilled nursing facility where you’ll help run clinical systems, support staff, and shape care for geriatric residents. Good fit if you’re an RN or LPN ready to step into (or grow in) management.
In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Saint George, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Perks: Flexible schedule, weekly pay, benefits package, bonuses, travel pay between visits
- Why it’s appealing: Great if you want flexible hours and one-on-one time with clients. You’ll help with meds reminders, personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship in clients’ homes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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