🏥 St. George Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

St. George’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to home care. Here are a few solid picks if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Intermountain Health – St George Regional Hospital

Intermountain Health – Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Night shift

Pay: $32.27/hr as Nursing Grad, $35.22/hr as New Grad RN

Who it’s for: Recent RN grads (less than 1 year experience) entering the Intermountain Nurse Residency program. You’ll work on an Intermediate Neuro unit under direct RN supervision, build core skills, and move into a full RN role after boards.

Employer: Red Cliffs Health & Rehab

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $87,000 – $100,000/year (DOE)

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, 16 days PTO, up to $500/month student loan relief

Why it stands out: Leadership role in a skilled nursing facility where you’ll help run clinical systems, support staff, and shape care for geriatric residents. Good fit if you’re an RN or LPN ready to step into (or grow in) management.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Perks: Flexible schedule, weekly pay, benefits package, bonuses, travel pay between visits

Why it’s appealing: Great if you want flexible hours and one-on-one time with clients. You’ll help with meds reminders, personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship in clients’ homes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.