🏭 St. George, UT Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

St. George’s industrial side is busy right now—solid options whether you like hands-on shop work or more technical roles. Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing and production hiring today.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: St George, UT (4815 South River Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hr (1st shift) , $21.25/hr (2nd shift, incl. differential) + $0.50–$3.00/hr performance incentives

, + Schedule: 1st shift Mon–Fri 5:00am–1:30pm; 2nd shift Mon–Fri 3:00pm–11:30pm; mandatory overtime

Climate-controlled distribution center with steady hours, guaranteed raises at 6 months, 1, 2, and 3 years, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid leave). No diploma or experience needed—good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and want room to grow.

Employer: Survivor Products (Rockpot)

Survivor Products (Rockpot) Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Part-time (set daytime schedule listed)

(set daytime schedule listed) Pay: $20–$25/hr , W-2

, W-2 Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:00pm, no nights or weekends

Hands-on role working with stone products—quality checks, sanding, mold prep, and helping unload containers. Great if you like detailed, physical work in a small shop with daytime hours, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Czarnowski Collective

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

General shop labor in a fabrication environment—moving materials, loading trucks, running forklifts, and keeping the shop organized. You’ll be on your feet, lifting 50+ lbs in a non-climate-controlled shop. Comes with medical, dental, vision (within ~30 days), 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Resilient Structures

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly wage (exact amount not listed)

Engineering-focused quality role in a composites manufacturing setting. You’ll lead root-cause investigations, 8D corrective actions, support ISO 9001:2015, and work directly with customers and internal teams. Includes health, dental, vision, retirement with company contributions, employer-paid life and short-term disability, PTO, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.