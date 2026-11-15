St. Cloud’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong options if you want to build or blend things for a living.

Employer: Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company Location: St. Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $24.00/hour

Up to Why it’s worth a click: You’ll be at the heart of making Coca-Cola products, running high-capacity equipment, mixing batches, and keeping everything clean and on-spec. Comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and employee drink/snack perks.

Employer: Westaff (listed via Greater St. Cloud)

(listed via Greater St. Cloud) Location: St. Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour (1st shift) , $21.00/hour (2nd shift)

, Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:00 PM (1st) or 4:30 PM–1:00 AM (2nd)

Monday–Friday, (1st) or (2nd) Why it’s worth a click: Steady weekday schedule in a food-production setting where you’ll run or assist with machines, inspect products, palletize, and keep things moving. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, team-focused environment and don’t mind working in a cooler space.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica

Location: Saint Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay Range: $16.49 – $23.64/hour

Why it’s worth a click: Work with a global eyewear leader (think Ray-Ban, Oakley, LensCrafters) helping keep lens production on track and up to spec. Good for someone who’s detail-oriented, reliable, and likes organized, fast-paced work with big-company benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or agency.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.