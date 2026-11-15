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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Shy Cats Ready for Adoption in St. Cloud
St. Cloud has some very special cats waiting at Tri-County Humane Society for loving homes. From playful kittens to gentle adults, there’s a great match for many kinds of families.
Smudge
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
About Smudge:
Smudge loves attention and enjoys playing with all kinds of toys. She’s a fan of treats and is a vocal kitty who “talks” with her people. Her previous family even called her “too good of a cat.” She loved having a cat tower to perch on.
- Lived with other cats and did well, enjoyed playing with them
- Unknown with dogs or children — slow, careful introductions recommended
👉 Meet Smudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kianna
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
About Kianna:
Kianna came in with her sibling Dara, and they’d love to go home together. She’s described as an amazing, talkative kitty who will sleep with her people if allowed. She enjoys being brushed and loves mouse toys with tails, feather toys, and laser lights.
- Has done well with other cats and children
- Unknown with dogs — slow introductions recommended
👉 Meet Kianna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dara
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
About Dara:
Dara’s nickname in her previous home was Panda. She came in with her sibling Kianna, and they’d be thrilled to stay together. Dara is described as sweet, cuddly, and talkative. She enjoys being brushed and loves mouse toys with tails, feather toys, and laser lights.
- Has done well with other cats and children
- Unknown with dogs — slow introductions recommended
👉 Meet Dara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fancy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
About Fancy:
Fancy is described as sweet and loving. She’s used to having some outdoor time and would love a cat tower so she can watch the world from a window.
- Has done well with dogs, other cats, and children in the past
- Slow, proper introductions to resident pets and kids are recommended
👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ace
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
About Ace:
Ace came in with her littermates and would love to go home with a sibling. She can be shy at first, but once she’s comfortable, she’s known as the love bug of the litter.
- From an outdoor mom who was brought indoors to raise the kittens
- Has grown up as an indoor/outdoor kitty and may enjoy safe outdoor enrichment like a catio, harness walks, or play tents
👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bullseye
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
About Bullseye:
Bullseye came in with her littermates and would be happy to go home with a sibling. She’s more timid and will need time, patience, and gentle encouragement to feel safe.
- Part of an outdoor cat’s litter; has been indoors/outdoors
- May enjoy safe outdoor enrichment like a catio, harness training, or play tents
👉 Meet Bullseye and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bandit
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
About Bandit:
Bandit is a sweet little guy who came in with his littermates and would love to go home with a sibling. He’s the most timid of the group and will need extra time and patience to settle in.
- From the same outdoor-born litter as Ace
- Has grown up as an indoor/outdoor kitty and may enjoy safe outdoor enrichment like a catio, harness walks, or play tents
👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
About Tiny:
Tiny was born outside and brought indoors when she had kittens of her own. She has since been an indoor/outdoor kitty and may really enjoy safe outdoor enrichment like a catio, harness time, or play tents. Indoors, she loves playing with stuffed toys and ribbons.
- Described as a sweet, independent lady
- Has interacted with other cats outside and tended to bully them, so she may do best as the only cat or with careful introductions
👉 Meet Tiny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Archer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
About Archer:
Archer came in with his littermates and would love to go home with a sibling. He’s on the timid side and will need some extra time, patience, and gentle encouragement.
- Part of an outdoor cat’s litter; has been indoors/outdoors
- May enjoy safe outdoor enrichment like a catio, harness training, or play tents
👉 Meet Archer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near St. Cloud, MN and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Tri-County Humane Society or calling (320) 252-0896 to learn more about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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