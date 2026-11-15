St. Cloud has some very special cats waiting at Tri-County Humane Society for loving homes. From playful kittens to gentle adults, there’s a great match for many kinds of families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

About Smudge:

Smudge loves attention and enjoys playing with all kinds of toys. She’s a fan of treats and is a vocal kitty who “talks” with her people. Her previous family even called her “too good of a cat.” She loved having a cat tower to perch on.

Lived with other cats and did well, enjoyed playing with them

Unknown with dogs or children — slow, careful introductions recommended

👉 Meet Smudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

About Kianna:

Kianna came in with her sibling Dara, and they’d love to go home together. She’s described as an amazing, talkative kitty who will sleep with her people if allowed. She enjoys being brushed and loves mouse toys with tails, feather toys, and laser lights.

Has done well with other cats and children

Unknown with dogs — slow introductions recommended

👉 Meet Kianna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

About Dara:

Dara’s nickname in her previous home was Panda. She came in with her sibling Kianna, and they’d be thrilled to stay together. Dara is described as sweet, cuddly, and talkative. She enjoys being brushed and loves mouse toys with tails, feather toys, and laser lights.

Has done well with other cats and children

Unknown with dogs — slow introductions recommended

👉 Meet Dara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & Cream/Ivory

Gray/Blue & Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

About Fancy:

Fancy is described as sweet and loving. She’s used to having some outdoor time and would love a cat tower so she can watch the world from a window.

Has done well with dogs, other cats, and children in the past

in the past Slow, proper introductions to resident pets and kids are recommended

👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

About Ace:

Ace came in with her littermates and would love to go home with a sibling. She can be shy at first, but once she’s comfortable, she’s known as the love bug of the litter.

From an outdoor mom who was brought indoors to raise the kittens

Has grown up as an indoor/outdoor kitty and may enjoy safe outdoor enrichment like a catio, harness walks, or play tents

👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

About Bullseye:

Bullseye came in with her littermates and would be happy to go home with a sibling. She’s more timid and will need time, patience, and gentle encouragement to feel safe.

Part of an outdoor cat’s litter; has been indoors/outdoors

May enjoy safe outdoor enrichment like a catio, harness training, or play tents

👉 Meet Bullseye and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

About Bandit:

Bandit is a sweet little guy who came in with his littermates and would love to go home with a sibling. He’s the most timid of the group and will need extra time and patience to settle in.

From the same outdoor-born litter as Ace

Has grown up as an indoor/outdoor kitty and may enjoy safe outdoor enrichment like a catio, harness walks, or play tents

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/Black

Brown Tabby/Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

About Tiny:

Tiny was born outside and brought indoors when she had kittens of her own. She has since been an indoor/outdoor kitty and may really enjoy safe outdoor enrichment like a catio, harness time, or play tents. Indoors, she loves playing with stuffed toys and ribbons.

Described as a sweet, independent lady

lady Has interacted with other cats outside and tended to bully them, so she may do best as the only cat or with careful introductions

👉 Meet Tiny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

About Archer:

Archer came in with his littermates and would love to go home with a sibling. He’s on the timid side and will need some extra time, patience, and gentle encouragement.

Part of an outdoor cat’s litter; has been indoors/outdoors

May enjoy safe outdoor enrichment like a catio, harness training, or play tents

👉 Meet Archer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near St. Cloud, MN and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Tri-County Humane Society or calling (320) 252-0896 to learn more about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.