St. Cloud has some solid part-time retail options right now, especially if you like staying active and helping people face-to-face.

Here are a few good ones to check out this week:

Employer: GNC, Inc. (via Greater St. Cloud )

GNC, Inc. (via ) Location: St. Cloud, MN

Type: Part-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed (performance incentive pay available)

Help customers with vitamins and wellness products, greet shoppers, recommend items, and keep the store stocked and clean. Good fit if you’re into health/fitness and want a flexible schedule with chances to earn extra through incentives.

Employer: Coborn’s, Inc.

Location: St. Cloud, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $12.50 – $17.50/hour

Keep shelves full, build displays, and help guests find what they need on the sales floor. Comes with a 10% grocery discount, Sunday premium pay, PTO, DailyPay access, and eligibility for 401(k) match and employee stock ownership (ESOP).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.