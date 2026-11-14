St. Cloud has some solid education and training roles open right now, from the factory floor to football fields to early childhood programs. If you like teaching, coaching, or building people up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Essilor and Subsidiaries (via Greater St. Cloud )

Essilor and Subsidiaries (via ) Location: St Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $22.60 – $31.37 per hour

This role trains new and current associates in a manufacturing and distribution setting, keeping everyone up to speed on work instructions, safety, and ISO 9001 requirements. Good fit if you have 2+ years of training experience in a technical or manufacturing environment, like organizing systems, and want steady full-time work with a global eyewear company.

Employer: Center for Inclusive Child Care (CICC)

Location: Saint Cloud, MN (Hybrid remote, Stearns County)

Type: Part-time (~25 hours/week)

Pay: $22.00 – $27.00 per hour

You’ll coach and mentor early childhood educators, helping them improve inclusion, health, safety, and infant/toddler practices across Minnesota. Great for someone with 5+ years in early childhood, a related bachelor’s degree, and who likes flexible, mostly daytime hours, travel within a couple hours of home, and strong benefits for a part-time role.

Note: CICC asks you to apply directly on their site: https://inclusivechildcare.bamboohr.com/careers/30?source=aWQ9MjA%3D

Employer: St Cloud District ISD 742

Location: Saint Cloud, MN

Type: Extracurricular / Coaching stipend

Pay: $6,058 – $7,636 per season (2026–2027)

Lead the new unified St. Cloud Crush high school football program, bringing together athletes from Tech and Apollo into one team. This is a big-picture leadership role: building culture, managing dual-campus logistics, working with booster clubs, and guiding a full coaching staff—ideal if you have varsity head coaching or high-level coordinator experience and enjoy community-facing work.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.