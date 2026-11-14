St. Cloud has some wonderful dogs waiting at Tri-County Humane Society for their new families. Here are a few of the pups you can meet and learn more about.

Status: Not yet available for adoption

Not yet available for adoption Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $300 (once/if he becomes adoptable)

(once/if he becomes adoptable) Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 252-0896

Stan was found as a stray and transferred from Leech Lake Tribal Police after being advertised there for three weeks. A registered microchip was found at intake, so TCHS is currently holding and advertising him to try to reunite him with his owner, as required by state stray-hold laws. He was found off Highway 2 in the city of Schley.

He is not available for adoption or adoption holds at this time, but you can follow his listing for updates from the shelter.

👉 Meet STRAY DOG "Stan" and watch for status updates on Adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 252-0896

Vlad is a young pup who came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. The shelter recommends slow, proper introductions to any resident pets and children to help him settle in.

He would love durable chew toys to keep him busy and happy. Patient, consistent training with treats will help him learn his obedience cues and grow into a well-mannered dog. Staff at TCHS can offer tips on training and help you pick out the right toys for him.

👉 Meet Vlad and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 252-0896

Asher is a friendly little guy who loves everyone he meets. He’s a big fan of stuffed animals and already knows “sit” and “stay.” He’s used to sleeping in his kennel at night or when his people are away, and he is housetrained.

He also loves car rides and will even stand up and “dance” when he wants attention. Asher has lived with other dogs, cats, and children, and it’s said that he LOVES to play with all of them. As always, TCHS recommends slow, proper introductions in a new home.

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 252-0896

Rosa is a young German Shepherd mix who came to TCHS as a transfer, so her past is mostly unknown. She arrived with heartworm, and treatment has been started at the shelter, but she will need follow-up veterinary care after adoption.

Rosa enjoys going on walks and does great on a leash. Staff describe her as “sweet as pie.” She is potty trained and has met other dogs in the past and did well with them. It’s unknown how she does with cats or children, so slow, careful introductions are recommended.

👉 Meet Rosa and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

If you’re in the St. Cloud, MN area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting Tri-County Humane Society or calling (320) 252-0896 to ask about these pups and others in their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.