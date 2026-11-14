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🐱 Sweet St. Cloud Cats & Kittens Hoping for Homes Soon
St. Cloud has some very special cats and kittens getting ready for their forever homes at Tri-County Humane Society. A few are still on their state-required stray hold, and a couple are already charming everyone at the shelter.
Below you’ll find who’s who, what they’re like, and how to learn more.
STRAY KITTEN "Parmesan
- Status: On state-mandated stray hold (not yet adoptable; holds allowed if unclaimed)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $250 (if not reclaimed)
- Found: 200th block of 1st Avenue North, Freeport
- Reclaim info: Impound fee $125 + tax with proof of ownership; bring a carrier or purchase one at the Re-Tail Shoppe
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
You can place an adoption hold if her owner does not come forward.
👉 Meet Parmesan and see details on Adoptapet
STRAY CAT "November
- Status: On state-mandated stray hold (not available for adoption or holds yet)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $200 (if not reclaimed)
- Found: 150th block of U.S. Highway 10, St. Cloud
- Reclaim info: Impound fees must be paid to the City of St. Cloud; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier.
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
Once the stray hold is over, November may become available if not reclaimed.
👉 See more about November on Adoptapet
STRAY CAT "Riley
- Status: On state-mandated stray hold (not available for adoption or holds yet)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White / brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $75 (if not reclaimed)
- Found: 1100th block of 14th Avenue S, St. Cloud
- Reclaim info: Impound fees must be paid to the City of St. Cloud; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier.
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
If her family doesn’t come, Riley could soon be looking for a quiet retirement home.
👉 See more details on Adoptapet
STRAY CAT "Friday
- Status: On state-mandated stray hold (not available for adoption or holds yet)
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $150 (if not reclaimed)
- Found: 2600th block of Atwood Dr, St. Cloud
- Reclaim info: Impound fees must be paid to the City of St. Cloud; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier.
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
Friday will be eligible for adoption if not reclaimed after his hold period.
👉 View Friday’s listing on Adoptapet
STRAY KITTEN "Houie
- Status: On state-mandated stray hold (not available for adoption or holds yet)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Color: Brown tabby / white
- Adoption fee: $200 (if not reclaimed)
- Found: 150th block of US 10, St. Cloud
- Reclaim info: Impound fees must be paid to the City of St. Cloud; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier.
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
If Houie’s people don’t come, this little one may be looking for a new family soon.
👉 See Houie’s full listing on Adoptapet
Aunt Edna
- Status: Has an adoption hold
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black / orange or red
- Adoption fee: $200
- Personality: Described as friendly and a fan of snuggles; enjoys wand and string toys and would love a cat tower
- Good with:
- Dogs: Has met dogs; did well with the calmer dog, unsure about the energetic one
- Cats: Has met cats and did well
- Kids: Has met children and did well
- Note: Slow, proper introductions are recommended with any new pets or people
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
Aunt Edna may already have a home lined up, but you can still check in with the shelter in case her status changes.
👉 Meet Aunt Edna on Adoptapet
STRAY KITTEN "McDowall
- Status: On state-mandated stray hold (not yet adoptable; holds allowed if unclaimed)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White / black
- Adoption fee: $250 (if not reclaimed)
- Found: 1500th block of Northway Drive, St. Cloud
- Reclaim info: Impound fees must be paid to the City of St. Cloud; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier.
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
You can place an adoption hold for McDowall if his owner does not come forward.
👉 View McDowall’s listing on Adoptapet
Thunder Carlson
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red / white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Personality: Loves to snuggle and play; enjoys wand toys, strings, and laser pointers
- Good with:
- Dogs: Has met multiple dogs; did well with calmer dogs, wary of more energetic ones
- Kids: Has lived with children and did great
- Cats: Came in with Aunt Edna and would love a home with her or another feline friend
- Note: Slow, proper introductions are recommended with any new animals
- Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896
Thunder Carlson is ready for a home that can give him playtime, cuddles, and maybe a kitty buddy.
👉 Meet Thunder Carlson and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Tri-County Humane Society at (320) 252-0896 or visit their website to check current availability and next steps. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors also helps them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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