St. Cloud has some very special cats and kittens getting ready for their forever homes at Tri-County Humane Society. A few are still on their state-required stray hold, and a couple are already charming everyone at the shelter.

Below you’ll find who’s who, what they’re like, and how to learn more.

Status: On state-mandated stray hold (not yet adoptable; holds allowed if unclaimed)

On state-mandated stray hold (not yet adoptable; holds allowed if unclaimed) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $250 (if not reclaimed)

(if not reclaimed) Found: 200th block of 1st Avenue North, Freeport

200th block of 1st Avenue North, Reclaim info: Impound fee $125 + tax with proof of ownership; bring a carrier or purchase one at the Re-Tail Shoppe

Impound fee with proof of ownership; bring a carrier or purchase one at the Re-Tail Shoppe Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

You can place an adoption hold if her owner does not come forward.

👉 Meet Parmesan and see details on Adoptapet

Status: On state-mandated stray hold ( not available for adoption or holds yet )

On state-mandated stray hold ( ) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200 (if not reclaimed)

(if not reclaimed) Found: 150th block of U.S. Highway 10, St. Cloud

150th block of U.S. Highway 10, Reclaim info: Impound fees must be paid to the City of St. Cloud ; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier.

Impound fees must be paid to the ; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier. Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

Once the stray hold is over, November may become available if not reclaimed.

👉 See more about November on Adoptapet

Status: On state-mandated stray hold ( not available for adoption or holds yet )

On state-mandated stray hold ( ) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: White / brown tabby

White / brown tabby Adoption fee: $75 (if not reclaimed)

(if not reclaimed) Found: 1100th block of 14th Avenue S, St. Cloud

1100th block of 14th Avenue S, Reclaim info: Impound fees must be paid to the City of St. Cloud ; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier.

Impound fees must be paid to the ; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier. Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

If her family doesn’t come, Riley could soon be looking for a quiet retirement home.

👉 See more details on Adoptapet

Status: On state-mandated stray hold ( not available for adoption or holds yet )

On state-mandated stray hold ( ) Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $150 (if not reclaimed)

(if not reclaimed) Found: 2600th block of Atwood Dr, St. Cloud

2600th block of Atwood Dr, Reclaim info: Impound fees must be paid to the City of St. Cloud ; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier.

Impound fees must be paid to the ; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier. Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

Friday will be eligible for adoption if not reclaimed after his hold period.

👉 View Friday’s listing on Adoptapet

Status: On state-mandated stray hold ( not available for adoption or holds yet )

On state-mandated stray hold ( ) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Color: Brown tabby / white

Brown tabby / white Adoption fee: $200 (if not reclaimed)

(if not reclaimed) Found: 150th block of US 10, St. Cloud

150th block of US 10, Reclaim info: Impound fees must be paid to the City of St. Cloud ; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier.

Impound fees must be paid to the ; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier. Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

If Houie’s people don’t come, this little one may be looking for a new family soon.

👉 See Houie’s full listing on Adoptapet

Status: Has an adoption hold

Has an adoption hold Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black / orange or red

Black / orange or red Adoption fee: $200

Personality: Described as friendly and a fan of snuggles ; enjoys wand and string toys and would love a cat tower

Described as and a ; enjoys wand and string toys and would love a cat tower Good with: Dogs: Has met dogs; did well with the calmer dog, unsure about the energetic one Cats: Has met cats and did well Kids: Has met children and did well

Note: Slow, proper introductions are recommended with any new pets or people

Slow, proper introductions are recommended with any new pets or people Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

Aunt Edna may already have a home lined up, but you can still check in with the shelter in case her status changes.

👉 Meet Aunt Edna on Adoptapet

Status: On state-mandated stray hold (not yet adoptable; holds allowed if unclaimed)

On state-mandated stray hold (not yet adoptable; holds allowed if unclaimed) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: White / black

White / black Adoption fee: $250 (if not reclaimed)

(if not reclaimed) Found: 1500th block of Northway Drive, St. Cloud

1500th block of Northway Drive, Reclaim info: Impound fees must be paid to the City of St. Cloud ; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier.

Impound fees must be paid to the ; receipt required at shelter. Additional shelter fees may apply. Bring or buy a carrier. Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

You can place an adoption hold for McDowall if his owner does not come forward.

👉 View McDowall’s listing on Adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Orange or red / white

Orange or red / white Adoption fee: $200

Personality: Loves to snuggle and play ; enjoys wand toys, strings, and laser pointers

Loves to ; enjoys wand toys, strings, and laser pointers Good with: Dogs: Has met multiple dogs; did well with calmer dogs, wary of more energetic ones Kids: Has lived with children and did great Cats: Came in with Aunt Edna and would love a home with her or another feline friend

Note: Slow, proper introductions are recommended with any new animals

Slow, proper introductions are recommended with any new animals Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society — (320) 252-0896

Thunder Carlson is ready for a home that can give him playtime, cuddles, and maybe a kitty buddy.

👉 Meet Thunder Carlson and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Tri-County Humane Society at (320) 252-0896 or visit their website to check current availability and next steps. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors also helps them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.