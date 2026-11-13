St. Cloud has some solid logistics roles right now, from cold-storage warehouse work to flexible, on-the-road inventory gigs.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Associated Wholesale Grocers

Location: St Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a warehouse environment using pallet jacks and voice-pick systems to move and pull orders in cold and freezer areas (down to about -15°F). This is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented, safety-minded, and comfortable with physical work, heights, and lifting up to 100 lbs.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica

Location: Saint Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time (1st shift)

Pay range: $17.85 – $22.80/hour

Help keep eyewear products moving by receiving, stocking, picking, and preparing merchandise for shipment in a distribution center. This role is on your feet most of the day, using pallet jacks and carts, with overtime possible and a full benefits package including health care, retirement savings, and discounts.

Employer: Retail Inventory Services, LTD.

Location: Saint Cloud, MN (on the road)

Type: Part-time

Starting pay: $18/hour

Travel to different retail stores early in the morning to count inventory using handheld equipment, working in small to mid-sized teams. This is a flexible, entry-level role with paid training, room to advance, and benefits like 401(k) matching, health insurance, PTO, and more if you meet the driving and physical requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.