St. Cloud has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to a six-figure maintenance lead role. If you like staying active and keeping spaces and equipment in top shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Saint Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel to customers and make their cars shine inside and out. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to work on your own while giving friendly, professional service.

Employer: Linn Companies Inc (Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry)

Location: St Cloud, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $15.50/hour

Keep local laundromats clean and welcoming while helping customers with machines and loyalty accounts. All cleaning supplies are provided, and perks include medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k), discounts, and more for eligible roles.

Employer: Doherty Staffing Solutions (for a manufacturing company)

(for a manufacturing company) Location: Saint Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Monday–Friday Salary: $100,000–$150,000/year

Lead plant maintenance and reliability for an industry-leading manufacturer. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years of industrial maintenance experience, enjoy managing teams, and want to drive equipment uptime and long-term maintenance strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer may have related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.