St. Cloud has some solid openings right now if you like helping people, from hands-on caregiving to leading a social services team.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: St Cloud, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.86/hour

Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri 3pm–10pm + every other weekend 8am–3pm

Key perks: Get paid to sleep on some shifts, $500 referral bonus, benefits for full-time roles, paid time off, 401(k) with company match (for full-time).

This role supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their daily life and goals like budgeting, exercise, and community activities. Great fit if you’re patient, caring, have a valid driver’s license, and want meaningful, relationship-based work.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: St Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.55/hour

Schedule: Awake overnights, Wednesday–Wednesday, 7 days on / 7 days off, 10pm–8am

Key perks: Full-time benefits, paid time off, 401(k) with company match, no high school diploma required.

You’ll provide overnight support and personal care for people with higher needs while they sleep and during morning routines. This is ideal if you like longer stretches of time off and no driver’s license is required for this one.

Employer: Eden Senior Care – Edenbrook St. Cloud

Location: Saint Cloud, MN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

Requirements: Minnesota LSW license required, bachelor’s in Social Work or related human services field preferred.

Lead social services in a skilled nursing facility, from admissions and discharge planning to care plans, behavior meetings, and resident advocacy. Comes with a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more) and is a good step if you’re ready to move into leadership.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.