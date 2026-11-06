🐶 Playful, Loyal & Energetic Dogs Ready for Adoption in St. Cloud

St. Cloud has some wonderful dogs waiting at Tri-County Humane Society for their next chapter. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Status: Currently on state-mandated stray hold (not yet adoptable)

Currently on state-mandated stray hold (not yet adoptable) Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Adoption Fee (if unclaimed): $400

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 252-0896

Found location: 15000 block of Fireside Road in Wakefield Township.

This young black-and-white girl is being held for the required stray period before she can be adopted. If you believe she’s your dog, there is an impound fee of $125 plus tax with proof of ownership, and you’ll need to bring a leash and collar or purchase them from the shelter’s Re-Tail Shoppe.

If her owner does not come forward, she will become available for adoption, and adoption holds are being accepted now by phone.

👉 Meet STRAY DOG "Jewel and place an adoption hold on Adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 252-0896

Riley is a happy, social girl who loves meeting new people and getting out to explore. She has plenty of energy and would do best in an active home that enjoys long walks, running, and adventures. She already knows some basic commands and is eager to be part of your daily routine.

Once she knows you, Riley can be a bit independent, but when she bonds with her special person, she is very loyal and ready for whatever comes next.

👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult (senior/retirement-age)

Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Tri-County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 252-0896

Beautiful Daze is looking for her retirement home, but don’t let that fool you—she still has lots of energy and will keep you on your toes. She’d love an active home that can give her regular exercise and mental enrichment to keep her feeling young.

Daze has done great with other dogs around her size or smaller and loves to play with them. She has not met cats yet, so any introductions should be slow and supervised.

👉 Meet Daze and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

If you’re in the St. Cloud, MN area, consider stopping by Tri-County Humane Society or giving them a call at (320) 252-0896 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.