🏥 St. Cloud MN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

St. Cloud’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level tech roles to high-paying physician spots. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: The Medicus Firm / Greater St. Cloud

The Medicus Firm / Location: St Cloud, MN (lakeside community nearby)

(lakeside community nearby) Type: Permanent MD/DO (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but described as full-time physician role)

Permanent MD/DO (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but described as full-time physician role) Salary: Up to ~$400,000 first year with OB (or $385,000 without OB) + $100,000 sign-on

Outpatient-focused family medicine with a 4-day workweek, 16–24 patients a day, and a new hospital attached (LDRP wing, trauma rooms, helipad). Big perks: up to $300K in loan repayment, strong benefits, optional ER shifts, and J-1/H-1B sponsorship.

Employer: 77 Consultants

Location: Saint Cloud, MN

Type: Contract / Locum Tenens

Salary: Not listed (travel and expenses paid)

Inpatient locum gastroenterology at a Level II trauma setting with 10-hour day shifts, 7 on / 7 off, weekend call, and Epic EMR. You’ll manage 20–25 patients per day, perform endoscopy, and work with weekday APP support—good fit if you like variety and flexible, block scheduling.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: St Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay Range: $65.00–$85.00/hour + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Application Window Closes: 12/17/2026

Lead a community pharmacy team while overseeing patient safety, workflow, inventory, and staff development. This role suits a licensed pharmacist who wants to manage a store, grow patient care programs, and earn strong pay plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, wellness programs).

Employer: CentraCare

Location: St. Cloud Hospital, Saint Cloud, MN

Type: Part-time (32 hours every two weeks)

(32 hours every two weeks) Schedule: Weekdays, 8-hour shifts between 6:30am–3pm or 8am–4:30pm

Weekdays, between or Pay Range: $18.06–$27.07/hour + benefits

Join an award-winning cardiology team doing ECGs, phlebotomy, and point-of-care testing in the Heart and Vascular Center Clinic. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, strong communication skills, and want hospital experience with benefits, PTO, and retirement.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.