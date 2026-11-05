🍽️ St. Cloud MN Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

St. Cloud’s food and coffee scene is busy right now, and a lot of spots are hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly guests, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: St. Cloud, MN

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Pay: $11.41 – $21.96 per hour

Work in the heart of the kitchen on stations like grill, chip, shake, and expo, helping turn out all the wings and game-day food. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, free shift meals, and lots of training and growth options make this a solid pick if you want to build restaurant skills.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: St. Cloud, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.25 – $19.50 per hour

Lead the coffee counter, make drinks, and help guests with their orders while backing up the Coffee Shop Manager with ordering and inventory. This role comes with employee discounts, daily pay option, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, and ESOP for long-term growth.

Employer: Caribou Coffee

Location: 4135 W. Division St, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Type: Hourly leadership role

Pay: $12.75 – $21.25 per hour

Run the shift, coach the team, and keep the coffeehouse fun, clean, and on track. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of leadership experience and want tips, a flexible schedule, free shift drink, and room to move up.

Employer: Courtyard by Marriott St. Cloud

Location: Saint Cloud, MN

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $12.00 – $18.00 per hour

Split your time between morning bistro barista shifts and evening bar/server shifts, serving hotel guests breakfast, coffee, and evening drinks. Comes with paid training, hotel travel discounts, health benefits for eligible staff, PTO, and a clear career path into hotel management.

If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.