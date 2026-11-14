St. Cloud’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with options from front-office billing to hands-on patient care. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Positive Mindset Group

Positive Mindset Group Location: Saint Cloud, FL (in person)

Type: Contract

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Work with a mental health team handling medical billing, coding (CPT, ICD‑10), and collections while also helping with scheduling and admin support. Good fit if you have 5+ years billing experience and want a focused, detail-heavy role in a small practice setting.

Employer: Positive Mindset Group

Positive Mindset Group Location: Hybrid remote – Saint Cloud, FL 34769

Type: Full-time (schedule and status discussed with employer)

Full-time (schedule and status discussed with employer) Pay: $35–$40/hour

Support licensed psychologists by administering and scoring tests for kids, teens, and adults. Great for someone with a Master’s in psychology or related field, strong detail skills, and interest in neuropsych and assessments; hybrid setup adds flexibility.

Employer: Palm Tree Interventional Pain Manag

Palm Tree Interventional Pain Manag Location: Saint Cloud, FL

Type: Full-time

Benefits: 401(k), paid time off, career growth, competitive pay

Hands-on clinic role where you’ll prep charts, set up equipment, assist nurses and doctors, track labs, and help patients by phone. Ideal if you have BLS or CMA, love patient contact, and want a stable job with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are often open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.