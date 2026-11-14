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🏥 St. Cloud FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With $40/hr+ Potential
St. Cloud’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with options from front-office billing to hands-on patient care. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Billing Specialist and Administrative Support
- Employer: Positive Mindset Group
- Location: Saint Cloud, FL (in person)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $20–$25/hour
Work with a mental health team handling medical billing, coding (CPT, ICD‑10), and collections while also helping with scheduling and admin support. Good fit if you have 5+ years billing experience and want a focused, detail-heavy role in a small practice setting.
Psychometrist
- Employer: Positive Mindset Group
- Location: Hybrid remote – Saint Cloud, FL 34769
- Type: Full-time (schedule and status discussed with employer)
- Pay: $35–$40/hour
Support licensed psychologists by administering and scoring tests for kids, teens, and adults. Great for someone with a Master’s in psychology or related field, strong detail skills, and interest in neuropsych and assessments; hybrid setup adds flexibility.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Palm Tree Interventional Pain Manag
- Location: Saint Cloud, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: 401(k), paid time off, career growth, competitive pay
Hands-on clinic role where you’ll prep charts, set up equipment, assist nurses and doctors, track labs, and help patients by phone. Ideal if you have BLS or CMA, love patient contact, and want a stable job with room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are often open to training the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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