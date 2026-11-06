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🐶 Gentle, Playful Dogs Waiting for Adoption in St. Cloud
Looking for a loyal friend in St. Cloud, FL? These adoptable dogs are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
All dogs below are at Osceola County Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $90.
PILGRIM
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn markings
- Personality/Notes: Young Husky mixes are often active and smart, so Pilgrim may do best with a family that enjoys walks, playtime, and training.
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Osceola County Animal Services
- Phone: (407) 742-8000
👉 Meet PILGRIM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RORY
- Breed: Mastiff
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Personality/Notes: Mastiffs are typically large, gentle dogs who bond closely with their people. Rory may be a great match for someone ready for a big, loving companion.
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Osceola County Animal Services
- Phone: (407) 742-8000
👉 Meet RORY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BARBRA JEAN
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Personality/Notes: As a senior dog, Barbra Jean may enjoy a calmer home, soft beds, and gentle walks. Senior pups often settle in quickly and are usually past the puppy chaos stage.
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Osceola County Animal Services
- Phone: (407) 742-8000
👉 Meet BARBRA JEAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near St. Cloud, FL, please consider visiting Osceola County Animal Services or calling (407) 742-8000 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.