🐶 Gentle, Playful Dogs Waiting for Adoption in St. Cloud

Looking for a loyal friend in St. Cloud, FL? These adoptable dogs are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

All dogs below are at Osceola County Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $90.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn markings

White with tan/yellow/fawn markings Personality/Notes: Young Husky mixes are often active and smart, so Pilgrim may do best with a family that enjoys walks, playtime, and training.

Young Husky mixes are often active and smart, so Pilgrim may do best with a family that enjoys walks, playtime, and training. Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Osceola County Animal Services

Phone: (407) 742-8000

👉 Meet PILGRIM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff

Mastiff Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Personality/Notes: Mastiffs are typically large, gentle dogs who bond closely with their people. Rory may be a great match for someone ready for a big, loving companion.

Mastiffs are typically large, gentle dogs who bond closely with their people. Rory may be a great match for someone ready for a big, loving companion. Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Osceola County Animal Services

Phone: (407) 742-8000

👉 Meet RORY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Personality/Notes: As a senior dog, Barbra Jean may enjoy a calmer home, soft beds, and gentle walks. Senior pups often settle in quickly and are usually past the puppy chaos stage.

As a senior dog, Barbra Jean may enjoy a calmer home, soft beds, and gentle walks. Senior pups often settle in quickly and are usually past the puppy chaos stage. Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Osceola County Animal Services

Phone: (407) 742-8000

👉 Meet BARBRA JEAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near St. Cloud, FL, please consider visiting Osceola County Animal Services or calling (407) 742-8000 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.