🛒 St. Cloud FL Retail Jobs – Multiple Openings From $16–$24/hr

St. Cloud’s customer service scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in housing, auto parts, and travel stops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

BH Management Services, LLC Location: Saint Cloud, FL (multiple communities, travel about 60%)

(multiple communities, travel about 60%) Salary: $22–$24/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9am–6pm, plus some weekends as needed

This role is all about leasing homes and keeping residents happy across several rental communities. Good fit if you’re organized, love face-to-face service, and don’t mind driving between sites.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Saint Cloud, FL

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages & benefits )

Not listed (includes ) Type: Full-time

You’ll help run the store, lead the team, and keep customers taken care of on busy shifts. This one stands out for its career growth, promote-from-within culture, and solid benefits like 401(k) with contributions from day one.

Employer: Fort Drum Shell / Florida Turnpike Services

Location: Canoe Creek Service Plaza – Mile Marker 229, Florida Turnpike (near Saint Cloud, FL)

Salary: From $16/hour

Type: Full-time

Shift: 1:45pm – 10:00pm

New opening at a busy service plaza: ring up sales, stock, and help travelers. Perks include paid tolls and mileage, fuel reimbursement, health insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.