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St Cloud
🛒 St. Cloud FL Retail Jobs – Multiple Openings From $16–$24/hr
5 days ago
St. Cloud’s customer service scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in housing, auto parts, and travel stops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Resident Experience Specialist – Build to Rent
- Employer: BH Management Services, LLC
- Location: Saint Cloud, FL (multiple communities, travel about 60%)
- Salary: $22–$24/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9am–6pm, plus some weekends as needed
This role is all about leasing homes and keeping residents happy across several rental communities. Good fit if you’re organized, love face-to-face service, and don’t mind driving between sites.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Saint Cloud, FL
- Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages & benefits)
- Type: Full-time
You’ll help run the store, lead the team, and keep customers taken care of on busy shifts. This one stands out for its career growth, promote-from-within culture, and solid benefits like 401(k) with contributions from day one.
Cashier/Store Associate – Turnpike Shell Station
- Employer: Fort Drum Shell / Florida Turnpike Services
- Location: Canoe Creek Service Plaza – Mile Marker 229, Florida Turnpike (near Saint Cloud, FL)
- Salary: From $16/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 1:45pm – 10:00pm
New opening at a busy service plaza: ring up sales, stock, and help travelers. Perks include paid tolls and mileage, fuel reimbursement, health insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.
If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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