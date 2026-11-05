🏥 Several St. Clair Shores Healthcare Roles, Up to $20/hr

Healthcare hiring is steady in St. Clair Shores right now, with options both in skilled nursing and flexible in‑home care.

Employer: Ciena Healthcare

Ciena Healthcare Location: Saint Clair Shores, MI

Type: Full-time (nursing facility setting)

Full-time (nursing facility setting) Salary: Not listed

RN role focused on accurate MDS/RAI assessments, care planning, and compliance so residents get the right level of care and reimbursement. Comes with competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, employee discounts, and tuition & student loan reimbursement.

Employer: Ciena Healthcare

Ciena Healthcare Location: Saint Clair Shores, MI

Type: Full-time (nursing facility setting)

Full-time (nursing facility setting) Salary: Not listed

Similar to the RN role but for LPNs with strong assessment skills and MDS/RAI knowledge. You’ll help complete assessments, support care plans, and keep documentation in line with state and federal rules, with the same solid benefits package.

Employer: Home Care of SF

Location: Saint Clair Shores, MI (in‑home, in person)

(in‑home, in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes, helping with ADLs, meal prep, light cleaning, mobility, and transportation. Good fit if you have experience with seniors, dementia, disabilities, or home care and want flexible hours with meaningful one-on-one work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar openings or can work with your schedule and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.