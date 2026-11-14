📢 Free career help for young adults at Charge! Open House

Young adults who want better job options are invited to the Charge! career connections open house on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM.

Location: 3757 Harry S Truman Rd., St. Charles, MO 63301.

At this event, you can:

Learn about free services for education, career training, and job placement

for education, career training, and job placement Try virtual reality demos to see what it’s like to work in skilled jobs like robotics, automotive maintenance, electrical service, and more

to see what it’s like to work in skilled jobs like robotics, automotive maintenance, electrical service, and more Find out how the Charge! program supports young adults facing social, economic, educational, or health-related barriers

Registration is encouraged but not required. To RSVP, email jrdavis@sccmo.org.