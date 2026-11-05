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Defiance
📅 $5 Date Night Paint Night for adults 21+ on Nov. 6
5 days ago
📅 Date Night Paint Night for Adults (21+)
Looking for a fun, low-cost date idea? On Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM, head to 1795 Hwy. DD, Defiance, MO 63341 for Date Night Paint Night.
Couples will paint portraits of each other in a relaxed, no-pressure setting. No art experience is needed. All painting supplies are provided, plus light snacks and refreshments.
Details:
- Who: Adults 21 and up
- Cost: $5 per couple
- What’s included: All supplies, snacks, and refreshments
- Registration: Pre-registration is required
If you and your partner want a creative night out without spending much, sign up in advance and enjoy this guided paint night together.
More Info: Calendar • Date Night Paint Night
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