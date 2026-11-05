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Defiance

📅 $5 Date Night Paint Night for adults 21+ on Nov. 6

5 days ago
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📅 Date Night Paint Night for Adults (21+)

Looking for a fun, low-cost date idea? On Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM, head to 1795 Hwy. DD, Defiance, MO 63341 for Date Night Paint Night.

Couples will paint portraits of each other in a relaxed, no-pressure setting. No art experience is needed. All painting supplies are provided, plus light snacks and refreshments.

Details:

  • Who: Adults 21 and up
  • Cost: $5 per couple
  • What’s included: All supplies, snacks, and refreshments
  • Registration: Pre-registration is required

If you and your partner want a creative night out without spending much, sign up in advance and enjoy this guided paint night together.

More Info: Calendar • Date Night Paint Night

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