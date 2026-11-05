📅 $5 Date Night Paint Night for adults 21+ on Nov. 6

📅 Date Night Paint Night for Adults (21+)

Looking for a fun, low-cost date idea? On Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM, head to 1795 Hwy. DD, Defiance, MO 63341 for Date Night Paint Night.

Couples will paint portraits of each other in a relaxed, no-pressure setting. No art experience is needed. All painting supplies are provided, plus light snacks and refreshments.

Details:

Who: Adults 21 and up

Adults Cost: $5 per couple

What’s included: All supplies, snacks, and refreshments

All supplies, snacks, and refreshments Registration: Pre-registration is required

If you and your partner want a creative night out without spending much, sign up in advance and enjoy this guided paint night together.