St. Charles manufacturing is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and quality-focused production. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: UFP Technologies (AJR Enterprises)

UFP Technologies (AJR Enterprises) Location: St. Charles, IL (on-site, full-time)

(on-site, full-time) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on medical device manufacturing quality—validation, risk analysis, CAPA, audits, and process improvements. Great fit if you have a science/engineering degree, 3–7 years’ experience, and know ISO 13485 / FDA 820.

Employer: Nidec Motor Corporation

Location: Saint Charles, IL

Type: Full-time, First Shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on testing role doing real-time analysis with meters, oscilloscopes, and other lab gear. Good match if you have an associate degree, 1–3 years’ experience, and like troubleshooting and working closely with engineers.

Employer: Duraco Specialty Tapes and Liners – A Duraco Specialty Materials® Company

Location: St. Charles, IL

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a night-shift production team, handle scheduling, training, safety, and quality in a busy plant. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of manufacturing leadership and want to grow your skills in Lean, EHS, and SQF/ISO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.