St. Charles has some solid retail and customer service roles right now, from entry-level stocking to store leadership with strong benefits.

Here are a few worth a look this week:

Employer: CROSSMARK

CROSSMARK Location: St. Charles, IL (multiple local stores)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

High-volume stocking and merchandising for big-name brands. Weekly pay, paid training, mileage reimbursement (if eligible), and access to health, vision, dental, life insurance, 401(k) and more. Great if you like working on your own, staying active, and visiting different stores.

Employer: Target

Location: St. Charles, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $64,000 – $128,000/year

Lead teams in Apparel & Accessories, Beauty, and Electronics while driving total store sales. Includes comprehensive health benefits, 401(k), employee discount, paid holidays, vacation, and more. Good fit if you have a 4-year degree or equivalent experience and want a fast-paced leadership role.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1898

Location: 150 Smith Rd, St. Charles, IL 60174

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $16 – $29/hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

Keep shelves stocked, build seasonal displays, and help customers in the grocery and consumables area. Offers health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.