📢 Learn how to spot scams: seminar slides now online

The City of St. Charles Senior Services Commission recently hosted a free Scam & Fraud Awareness Seminar to help residents recognize and avoid common scams.

Speakers included St. Charles Police Chief Dan Likens, Officer Meghan Kramer, Mayor Clint Hull, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, and St. Charles Fire Chief Jeremy Mauthe.

They covered:

Investment and cryptocurrency scams

Tech support scams

Government impersonation scams

Romance scams

Other common fraud tactics and warning signs

You can now review the full information they shared in the Scam and Fraud Awareness Seminar PowerPoint presentation (PPTX, 4MB), available from the City of St. Charles website.

This is especially helpful for seniors and their families who want clear tips on how to protect themselves from fraud.