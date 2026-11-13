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📢 Scam & Fraud Awareness Seminar slides now available
📢 Learn how to spot scams: seminar slides now online
The City of St. Charles Senior Services Commission recently hosted a free Scam & Fraud Awareness Seminar to help residents recognize and avoid common scams.
Speakers included St. Charles Police Chief Dan Likens, Officer Meghan Kramer, Mayor Clint Hull, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, and St. Charles Fire Chief Jeremy Mauthe.
They covered:
- Investment and cryptocurrency scams
- Tech support scams
- Government impersonation scams
- Romance scams
- Other common fraud tactics and warning signs
You can now review the full information they shared in the Scam and Fraud Awareness Seminar PowerPoint presentation (PPTX, 4MB), available from the City of St. Charles website.
This is especially helpful for seniors and their families who want clear tips on how to protect themselves from fraud.
More Info: Scam & Fraud Awareness Seminar presentation now av...
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