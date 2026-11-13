📢 Internet safety lessons reach 2,400 St. Charles middle schoolers

More than 2,400 students at Wredling and Thompson Middle Schools in St. Charles recently took part in an internet safety program called “Worries of the World Wide Web.”

The hour-long presentation was led by Kane County Judge Sandra Parga and St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull. It covers:

Cyberbullying

Electronic harassment

Sexting

The legal and social consequences of harmful online behavior

A key message: once you send a text, photo, or social media post, you lose control of where it goes, and it can quickly be shared or made public.

The program was first created in Kane County after teachers raised concerns about students being harmed online. It later expanded statewide through the Illinois Judges Association, was updated in 2022, and is now being shared with other states.

To learn more about the program, visit the Illinois Judges Association website.