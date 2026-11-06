🍽️ St. Charles IL Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

St. Charles has a nice mix of restaurant and food service jobs right now, from cozy local spots to big national employers. If you like working with people or love being in the kitchen, these are worth a look.

Employer: Salerno's On The Fox

Salerno's On The Fox Location: Saint Charles, IL

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Work the sauté station at a well-known local Italian restaurant right on the Fox. Great fit if you have 1+ year in a professional kitchen, know Italian dishes, and like a fast, team-focused line.

Employer: IHOP

Location: Saint Charles, IL

Type: Part-time (~15 hours/week)

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Be the friendly face at the door: greet guests, manage the waitlist, and seat tables so the dining room runs smoothly. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants steady, flexible hours and experience in a busy national chain.

Employer: Aramark (Alpine Care of St. Charles)

(Alpine Care of St. Charles) Location: Saint Charles, IL

Type: Not stated

Not stated Pay: $13.76–$24.26/hour (Aramark estimate)

Cook a variety of dishes using standardized recipes in a professional kitchen, with a focus on food safety and consistency. Solid option if you already have cook experience and want benefits from a large, established food service company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, schedule, or detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.