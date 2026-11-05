St. Charles Hosts Scam and Fraud Awareness Seminar

The City of St. Charles Senior Services Commission recently held a free Scam & Fraud Awareness Seminar where Police Chief Dan Likens, Officer Meghan Kramer, Mayor Clint Hull, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, and Fire Chief Jeremy Mauthe taught residents how to spot and avoid common scams. The seminar covered investment and cryptocurrency scams, tech support schemes, government impersonation, romance scams, and other fraud attempts, stressing that staying informed is key to staying safe.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of St. Charles, Illinois Government