🏭 St. Charles, IL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

St. Charles has some solid manufacturing roles right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady shifts.

Below are several openings with clear pay, shift details, and room to grow.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: St. Charles, IL

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $21.50/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential

Work with meat cutting and packaging machines to keep a busy food production line running safely and smoothly. This is a physically demanding role (cold/warm temps, lifting up to 60 lbs, long periods on your feet) with industry-leading pay, health insurance, retirement benefits, and education benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: RR Donnelley (RRD)

RR Donnelley (RRD) Location: Saint Charles, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2pm–10pm)

Pay range: $18.69 – $27.60/hour

Run mailing equipment that addresses, weighs, and bundles printed materials like magazines and catalogs, plus handle small parcel shipping (UPS, FedEx, DHL). Good fit if you have 1–3 years of machine or office experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of hands-on work and basic computer/data tasks; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Perfect Plastic Printing

Perfect Plastic Printing Location: Saint Charles, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30pm–2:00am)

Pay: $18.50/hour + up to $1,000 in new hire bonuses (paid quarterly)

Operate and maintain personalization and printing machines (MXD, inserters, printers, etc.), do quality checks, and log production. Great for someone with prior machine experience, strong attention to detail, and the ability to stand, walk, and lift up to 25 lbs in a fast-paced setting.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good shift jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.