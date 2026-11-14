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St. Louis
🚧 St. Louis-area highway closures & ramp change Nov 12–18
13 days ago
🚧 Major St. Louis-area road work and closures Nov 12–18
If you drive around St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, or Jefferson County, expect lane and ramp closures this week.
Key items:
- The westbound I-64 ramp to eastbound I-70 (exit 1B) is expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 18, weather permitting.
- Ongoing closures on I-44, I-55, I-64, I-70, I-170, I-270 and routes D, Z, 30, 61/67, 67, 94, 100, 231, 340, 366, 370 in the metro area.
- Several spots have weekday-only full closures of local roads near I-64 and I-70 in St. Charles County.
- Many closures are overnight (8 p.m.–5:30 a.m. or similar), with some daytime lane drops.
All work is weather-dependent.
For live maps and updates, check http://traveler.modot.org/map and www.gatewayguide.com. Allow extra time, follow posted work zone speeds, and stay alert near crews.
More Info: St. Louis Work Zones November 12-18 | Missouri Dep...
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