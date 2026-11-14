🚧 Major St. Louis-area road work and closures Nov 12–18

If you drive around St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, or Jefferson County, expect lane and ramp closures this week.

Key items:

The westbound I-64 ramp to eastbound I-70 (exit 1B) is expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 18 , weather permitting.

is expected to , weather permitting. Ongoing closures on I-44, I-55, I-64, I-70, I-170, I-270 and routes D, Z, 30, 61/67, 67, 94, 100, 231, 340, 366, 370 in the metro area.

and routes in the metro area. Several spots have weekday-only full closures of local roads near I-64 and I-70 in St. Charles County .

of local roads near I-64 and I-70 in . Many closures are overnight (8 p.m.–5:30 a.m. or similar), with some daytime lane drops.

All work is weather-dependent.

For live maps and updates, check http://traveler.modot.org/map and www.gatewayguide.com. Allow extra time, follow posted work zone speeds, and stay alert near crews.