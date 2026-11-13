🚧 Resident-only parking rules during Nights of Lights

St. Augustine is bringing back temporary Resident Only parking for Nights of Lights, and expanding it to more neighborhoods.

Resident-only permit parking will run from Saturday, November 21, 2026 through Monday, January 18, 2027 in:

Uptown (west of San Marco): 3–10 p.m., daily

Abbott Tract (east of San Marco): 1–10 p.m., daily

Flagler Model Land Company: 7 a.m.–9 p.m., daily

North Davis Shores: 1–9 p.m., daily

South Davis Shores: 1–9 p.m., Friday–Sunday

Commercial San Marco: Unrestricted

Downtown Historic District and nearby zones that already have Resident Only parking do not need extra temporary permits.

Apply for temporary permits online (download form) or in person at Customer Service, 50 Bridge Street. Turn in your application and pick up your hangtag permits in person. Each property can get up to 4 hangtags.

Parking enforcement will be out and issuing citations for illegal parking.

Questions? Call the Parking Division at 904-825-1090.