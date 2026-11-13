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🚧 Resident-only parking rules for Nights of Lights 2026
🚧 Resident-only parking rules during Nights of Lights
St. Augustine is bringing back temporary Resident Only parking for Nights of Lights, and expanding it to more neighborhoods.
Resident-only permit parking will run from Saturday, November 21, 2026 through Monday, January 18, 2027 in:
- Uptown (west of San Marco): 3–10 p.m., daily
- Abbott Tract (east of San Marco): 1–10 p.m., daily
- Flagler Model Land Company: 7 a.m.–9 p.m., daily
- North Davis Shores: 1–9 p.m., daily
- South Davis Shores: 1–9 p.m., Friday–Sunday
- Commercial San Marco: Unrestricted
Downtown Historic District and nearby zones that already have Resident Only parking do not need extra temporary permits.
Apply for temporary permits online (download form) or in person at Customer Service, 50 Bridge Street. Turn in your application and pick up your hangtag permits in person. Each property can get up to 4 hangtags.
Parking enforcement will be out and issuing citations for illegal parking.
Questions? Call the Parking Division at 904-825-1090.
More Info: Temporary residential parking permits available fo...
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