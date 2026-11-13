🚧 Parking & shuttle options for Nights of Lights workers

The 2026–2027 Nights of Lights season is coming, and the City of St. Augustine is rolling out parking and transit options to help people who work in and around downtown.

Anastasia Island workforce parking (new)

Free employee parking at 500 Anastasia Blvd. (former Blue Water Jewelers).

(former Blue Water Jewelers). For employees of businesses along the Anastasia Boulevard corridor; passes required.

Downtown workforce parking

Toques Lot, 24 Toques Place – reserved employee parking 24/7 for $79.88 per space per month (businesses must apply for at least 5 spaces; limited availability).

Historic Downtown Parking Facility

1 Cordova Street .

. Employee passes: $32 + tax per month , bought at the 1st-floor customer service window with proof you work in the City of St. Augustine .

, bought at the with proof you work in the . St. Johns County residents with a registered plate pay $3 per entry.

Free options

Park & Ride shuttles from the St. Johns County Health Department, Broudy’s Lot, and San Marco Lot , plus Anastasia Island on Light-Up! Night, Saturday, November 21 (select dates/times).

from the , plus Anastasia Island on (select dates/times). Free STAR Circulator: downtown 9:00am–3:00pm; after 3:00pm service runs on Anastasia Island only, to/from the east end of the Bridge of Lions, until 9:00pm Sun–Thu and 11:00pm Fri–Sat on scheduled dates.

Employees should check online for full schedules, parking rules, and permit details. Workforce permits do not allow parking in Resident Only zones; illegal parking can be ticketed.

Media contact: Melissa Wissel, 904-293-3307.