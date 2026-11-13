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📅 Varsity girls wrestling invitational on Dec. 5, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Varsity Girls Wrestling Invitational in St. Ansgar
Come cheer on local athletes at the Girls Wrestling: Saint Ansgar Invitational (Varsity).
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026
- Time: 9:30am – 4:00pm
- Locations: St. Ansgar High School and St. Ansgar Middle School
This is a varsity girls wrestling invitational meet, open to female wrestlers. Families, friends, and community members are welcome to come support the teams throughout the day.
More Info: St. Ansgar CSD
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