📅 Varsity Girls Wrestling Invitational in St. Ansgar

Come cheer on local athletes at the Girls Wrestling: Saint Ansgar Invitational (Varsity).

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

Time: 9:30am – 4:00pm

Locations: St. Ansgar High School and St. Ansgar Middle School

This is a varsity girls wrestling invitational meet, open to female wrestlers. Families, friends, and community members are welcome to come support the teams throughout the day.