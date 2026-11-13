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Technology
⚠️ St. Albans City Hall email service disrupted
11 days ago
⚠️ City Hall email delays due to Microsoft outage
A global Microsoft outage is affecting St. Albans City Hall email.
Email service is slowly coming back, but messages and replies may still be delayed.
If you need to contact City Hall, please call instead of emailing:
City Hall phone: (304) 722-3391
This helps be sure your question or request is received while email service is being restored.
More Info: St. Albans City Hall Email Outage - City of St. Al...
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