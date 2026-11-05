📅 Kids read aloud to therapy dog Grace at Sahuarita Library

📅 Kids can practice reading with therapy dog Grace at the Sahuarita Library.

The Read to a Dog program lets children read out loud to a calm, non-judgmental listener. This helps many kids feel relaxed and have fun with books, which can boost their confidence and motivation to read.

During the program, kids come into the library, choose a book, and read to Grace, a certified therapy dog. All dogs and handlers in the program are certified through an accredited therapy dog organization.

If your child could use a low-pressure way to practice reading, this is a sweet, kid-friendly option at your local library.