🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Sahuarita, AZ Right Now

Sahuarita’s healthcare scene is growing, and local employers are hiring for hands-on clinical roles. If you’re a nurse or pharmacist looking for steady hours and a tight-knit community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fry's Food and Drug

Fry's Food and Drug Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Retail pharmacy role focused on accurate prescriptions, vaccines, and strong customer service in a busy grocery setting. You’ll lead techs, manage inventory and controlled substances, keep the pharmacy compliant with all laws, and maintain a clean, safe space for patients.

Employer: Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita

Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours (night shift)

Salary: Increased seasonal hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

13- or 26-week seasonal contract in an 18-bed neighborhood hospital ER, working 3x12s per week at night. Great if you want a higher hourly rate, solid ED experience, and time to enjoy Southern Arizona’s mild winter while you’re here.

Employer: Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita

Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours (day shift)

Salary: Increased seasonal hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Similar 13- or 26-week ER contract, but on day shift, also at 3x12s per week. Ideal if you have 2+ years of acute emergency experience and want fast-paced ED work without a long-term commitment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; seasonal and clinical spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.