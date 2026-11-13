We all know our phones are killing us. Wasting our time. Making us feel angry, envious and isolated. Polarizing our families and our neighborhoods. Trashing our sleep.

What can we do to take back control?

Let’s talk about our very bad relationship with technology at a live comedy and storytelling event, hosted by Sahan Journal and Mixed Blood. (Yes, we’re getting together in person!)

We’ll learn a little more about how our phones lure us into gambling, unhealthy body trends, and ugly politics. We’ll explore helpful tools and strategies to improve our relationship with technology. And we’ll highlight activities and local groups that strengthen our personal and community connections.

On December 3, please join Sahan Journal and Mixed Blood Theatre for a free live event about the nasty little screens that have taken control of our lives.

We can’t wait to see you. IRL. RSVP here.

Front Stage, Center Stage: Help! My phone is killing me

What: Explore how phones are shaping our relationships and our communities. Get tips for healthier tech habits. Connect with ways to engage in the Twin Cities metro area — without your phone.

When: Thursday, Dec. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55454

Cost: Free! Registration is highly encouraged. All are welcome.