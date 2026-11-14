📢 Flood survey, data center hearing, and RFP deadlines in Saguache County

If you live in Saguache County and were affected by the 2026 flooding, the County is asking you to fill out the 2026 Flood Survivor Portal survey. It takes about 10–15 minutes and lets you report property damage and unmet disaster needs. This is not an application for aid, but your info helps county and state agencies understand damage and explore possible assistance. Shared data is protected and not available through CORA.

There will be a public hearing on a moratorium for all Data Centers on November 17, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. at the Saguache County Courthouse, Commissioners’ meeting room. You can send written comments to atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov or speak at the hearing.

The County is also seeking:

Design-Build proposals for the Courthouse Annex by Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 12 p.m. Questions: 719-655-2231 or wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov .

for the by Questions: or . Master Plan consulting proposals by November 30, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

County holiday dates for late 2026 are also listed, including Thanksgiving (Nov 26) and Winter Holiday closures (Dec 24–25).