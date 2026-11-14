Saginaw’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like fitness, food, or cars. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Belle Tire

Belle Tire Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $20/hour plus commission

Help customers with tires and auto services while using Belle Tire’s 6‑Step Sales Process. This role is great if you like a fast‑paced shop, want commission on top of hourly pay, and value strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, and Sundays/major holidays off.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: 4572 State Street, Saginaw, MI 48603

Type: Customer service/front desk (other)

Pay: Not listed (includes $1/hour premium for hours worked 10:00 PM–6:00 AM)

Welcome members, give tours, answer questions, and help keep the gym clean and friendly. Good fit if you want a set schedule, free Black Card membership, and perks like 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and insurance options.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Keep shelves stocked, help shoppers find what they need, and work across fresh departments like produce, bakery, deli, and grocery. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discounts, education assistance, 401(k) with contributions, and growth programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.