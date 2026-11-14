Saginaw has a steady need for people who can keep sites and hospitals safe. If you like staying alert, helping others, and being out in the community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.60/hour

Why it’s interesting: Guard a construction site, protect equipment and people, and do hourly foot patrols. You’ll use your own vehicle and cell phone, work 1st or 2nd shift on various days, and get access to medical, dental, vision, and more.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Patrol the hospital by car, bike, or on foot, respond to calls, monitor alarms and cameras, and escort patients and staff. Requires a high school diploma, plus safety-related credentials like BLS and firearms certifications (some can be earned after hire).

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.