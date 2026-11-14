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Saginaw
🏥 Saginaw, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
13 days ago
Saginaw’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in patient care or clinical support, there are several solid options with flexible hours and strong hourly pay.
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist – PT-DIET-PT
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Saginaw, MI (travel to area communities required)
- Type: Part-time, exempt/salaried (days, evenings, weekends, holidays)
- Pay: $45–$50 per hour
- Lead clinical nutrition services, shape menus with the culinary team, and support residents’ wellness in healthcare communities. Good fit if you want meaningful, flexible work and enjoy being the go-to expert on therapeutic diets and nutrition standards.
Sleep Technologist (RPSGT / RRT-SDS)
- Employer: MedBridge Healthcare LLC / Pivotal Health (Sound A Sleep Center)
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $25–$30 per hour DOE
- Run overnight and daytime sleep studies, score data, and work with advanced sleep tech in a growing sleep medicine program. Ideal if you’re an experienced RPSGT or RRT-SDS who likes a stable role with ongoing training and a supportive clinical team.
Full & Part-Time Hospice RN or LPN – Hospice at Home
- Employer: AdvisaCare Home Health Care
- Location: Saginaw, MI (serving Lakeview/Edmore/Mecosta areas)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay; “excellent pay” noted)
- Provide one-on-one hospice care in patients’ homes with no on-call requirement thanks to a dedicated after-hours team. Comes with 401K, medical for 30+ hours, PTO potential, flexible scheduling, and a focus on calm, meaningful end-of-life care.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner – 18 Week Contract
- Employer: TEEMA
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Type: Part-time, 18-week contract
- Schedule: Tue 7–4, Thu 7–4, Fri 7–11 (no regular weekends)
- Pay: Not listed
- Outpatient primary care role for an experienced NP (3+ years) with Epic EMR skills, focusing on exams, chronic disease management, and preventive care. Great if you want a steady weekday schedule without weekend shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule and patient mix are often flexible once you talk to the recruiter.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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