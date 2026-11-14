Saginaw has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like keeping cars, buildings, and spaces clean and in good shape.

Below are several local roles you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: Wilson Ford Lincoln

Wilson Ford Lincoln Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (details from employer)

Clean and polish vehicles so they’re showroom ready—inside and out. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like working around cars, and don’t mind being on your feet. Includes employee discounts and chances to grow with the dealership.

Employer: Adira Nursing and Rehab

Location: 3200 State St, Saginaw, MI 48602

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Industry: Healthcare

Help keep resident rooms, halls, and dining areas clean and sanitized in a long-term care setting. You’ll use infection-control cleaning methods and work closely with staff and residents—good for someone patient, polite, and community-minded.

Employer: Adira Nursing and Rehab

Location: 3200 State St, Saginaw, MI 48602

Type: Part-time

Industry: Healthcare

Handle washing, drying, folding, and sorting laundry to keep the facility clean and hygienic. Great if you like routine, staying organized, and being part of a supportive care team without doing direct medical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list more openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.