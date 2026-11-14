Saginaw has several wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Shepherd / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Saginaw, MI)

Good to know: Delta has been moved around a lot and is looking for a stable, loving home. Her current caregiver stepped in so she wouldn’t end up in a shelter and is now trying to find her a permanent family. Delta resource guards her food and water around other dogs, but not with people, so she may do best as an only dog or with careful management at mealtimes. She also needs someone who can get her up to date on vaccines, as her current person cannot afford them.

👉 Meet Delta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (989) 797-4500

Good to know: Rowen is a beautiful chocolate-colored pittie mix waiting at the county shelter. For details on her temperament, compatibility with kids or other pets, and any spay/vaccine info, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Rowen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (989) 797-4500

Good to know: Bright is a small cream-and-white Shih Tzu mix, a great size for many homes. The shelter can share more about her grooming needs, health status, and whether she’s spayed or housetrained.

👉 Meet Bright and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (989) 797-4500

Good to know: Merry is a younger pittie mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. As a young dog, she may have plenty of energy and could benefit from training and playtime. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality and any medical or behavior notes.

👉 Meet Merry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Saginaw, MI, please consider visiting Saginaw County Animal Care & Control or reaching out to Delta’s private owner through her listing. Sharing these dogs’ profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.