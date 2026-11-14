Saginaw has some very sweet cats waiting patiently for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Saginaw County Animal Care & Control would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red / White

Orange or Red / White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (989) 797-4500

Handsome Oliver is a classic orange-and-white boy with that sunny look so many people love. As an adult cat, he’s past the wild kitten stage and may be a calmer companion for a quieter home or first-time cat family.

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (989) 797-4500

Don’t let the name fool you—Stinker Bug is a striking gray-and-white adult kitty who just needs the right person to notice him. Adult cats often settle in quickly and can be easier to live with than tiny kittens.

👉 Meet Stinker Bug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (989) 797-4500

Lovely Faith is a solid gray/blue adult cat with a soft, classic look. She may be a great match for someone who wants a mature, steady companion instead of a high-energy kitten.

👉 Meet Faith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Orange or Red

White / Orange or Red Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (989) 797-4500

Sweet Paris is a senior kitty with a lovely white-and-orange coat. Older cats are often calm, gentle, and very grateful for a soft bed and a quiet home. If you have room in your heart for a senior, Paris could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Paris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Saginaw cats caught your eye, please call Saginaw County Animal Care & Control at (989) 797-4500 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.