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🐱 Gentle Saginaw Cats Hoping for a Cozy Home of Their Own
Saginaw has some very sweet cats waiting patiently for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Saginaw County Animal Care & Control would love to meet you.
Oliver
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red / White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (989) 797-4500
Handsome Oliver is a classic orange-and-white boy with that sunny look so many people love. As an adult cat, he’s past the wild kitten stage and may be a calmer companion for a quieter home or first-time cat family.
👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stinker Bug
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (989) 797-4500
Don’t let the name fool you—Stinker Bug is a striking gray-and-white adult kitty who just needs the right person to notice him. Adult cats often settle in quickly and can be easier to live with than tiny kittens.
👉 Meet Stinker Bug and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Faith
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (989) 797-4500
Lovely Faith is a solid gray/blue adult cat with a soft, classic look. She may be a great match for someone who wants a mature, steady companion instead of a high-energy kitten.
👉 Meet Faith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paris
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White / Orange or Red
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (989) 797-4500
Sweet Paris is a senior kitty with a lovely white-and-orange coat. Older cats are often calm, gentle, and very grateful for a soft bed and a quiet home. If you have room in your heart for a senior, Paris could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Paris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Saginaw cats caught your eye, please call Saginaw County Animal Care & Control at (989) 797-4500 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.